Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stuck in a war for ‘principles or money’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found themselves on the business end of a fight revolving around ‘principles or money’.
This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Eden during his most candid interview with Mail+ Palace Confidential.
She started off by admitting, “Well, this is a nightmare for Harry and Meghan because for years they've gone on about the dangers of misinformation.”
"It's become a real sort of pet cause of theirs, I think Harry's even become a commissioner [of the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder] or something like that.”
"And then here they are with Spotify, accused of spreading misinformation through Joe Rogan's very popular podcast, but they've signed a very lucrative deal with Spotify... which is meant to be worth £18million or something.”
"So between the principles and money, it's always a question of which will they go for and seems they've gone for the money.”
"They put out a rather sort of mealy-mouthed statement about the dangers of misinformation but they've made clear they're sticking with Spotify. So it looks like sort of Joe Rogan's won really."
