Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at Hoda Kotb’s recent breakup amid Ben Affleck probe

Jennifer Lopez hilariously poked fun at Hoda Kotb’s recent split with Joel Schiffman following the TV host's questions about JLo's personal life.

The On The Floor hit-maker appeared on the Today show for Thursday’s episode, where Kotb continued raising questions around Lopez’s personal life.

However, Kotb tried to keep her break-up off the limelight as she picked up the Marry Me star's magazine cover but covered up news of her own relationship.

“You look beautiful on People [magazine]. Let me just block out this corner,” Kotb said.

The 52-year-old singer didn’t miss the chance to jokingly call out the TV personality for prying into celebrities’ personal lives.

She said, “Why you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?”

The Hustlers actor tried not to discuss her love life during most of the talk show; however, she replied to one of the questions about reuniting with Affleck.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said.

“But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about,” she added.