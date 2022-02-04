Selena Gomez highlights what she truly loves about Rare Beauty

Beauty mogul and songwriter Selena Gomez recently weighed in on the love she shares for her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

The singer weighed in on all her plans and intentions during an interview with Glamour UK.

There she was quoted saying, “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together.”

“That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me,” she went on to admit.

The singer even made a shocking revelation that left fans gushing over generous nature.

She admitted, “We created the Rare Impact Fund to help supply more people with more resources that support their mental health.”

“1% of all Rare Beauty sales is dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund – and with our launch in the UK, Space NK will be donating an additional 1% of their Rare Beauty sales.”