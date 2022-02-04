Dua Lipa reveals how she manifested an Elton John collaboration

Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently spilled her secrets to ‘manifesting’ a musical collaboration with Elton John.

The singer shared her secrets with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

She made these revelations just ahead of her upcoming Nostalgia tour and admitted that she became overjoyed when she was asked to participate in the remote 2021 collaboration of Cold Heart with Elton John.



She even spilled her manifestation tips and admitted, “I was hanging out by the pool before going to do some writing, and all of a sudden my phone rings, and it’s a FaceTime from Elton and his husband, David — casual.”

“I feel like I manifested this, in a way. ‘Rocket Man’ is my driving song, it’s my shower song, it’s my song I sing along to myself…When I got asked to sing that part, I was like, ‘OK, it was just meant to be.'”

Check it out below:







