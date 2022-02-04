Priyanka Chopra makes first social media appearance after becoming mom

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback to the social media world with a stunning selfie after becoming a new mommy.



Sharing a series of car selfies, the Baywatch actress has a gorgeous vision from the rearview mirror staring into the camera on her phone and in another nails her look in a pair of sunglasses.

Captioning the clicks, she wrote, “The light feels right.”





She basked in the son from the space of her car.

Fans gushed over her new post and could not get enough of her beauty and mother glows.

Previously, the actress had been pretty preoccupied with the arrival of her new born via surrogate.