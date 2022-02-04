‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt’s transformation grabs massive attention

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is out now and fans are stunned to see the actress’ jaw-dropping transformation as the Queen of Kamathipura.

Directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s first teaser was released in February 2021 and after a long wait and multiple delays, the official trailer has been released on social media portals today on Friday.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Gangubai’s struggles for her rights, to rising to power and taking over the streets of 1960’s Bombay as a supreme matriarch. Sharing the trailer release on her Instagram handle, the Raazi actress wrote on the caption, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”

The trailer also features Vijay Raaz, who plays Gangubai’s arch rival and Jim Sarbh. Ajay Devgn also makes a powerful cameo in the trailer as underworld gangster Karim Lala.

The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25. Watch the trailer here.







