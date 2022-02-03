'Parizaad's Ahmed Ali Akbar gets lauded by Indian star Sonam Bajwa

Parizaad 's success has transcended borders!
The much-celebrated drama serial, which officially marked its last episode this week, has also won the heart of Indian Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Bajwa shared a scene from the final episode of the show featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar and dubbed his performance "Phenomenal," adding fire emoticons.
Ahmed, who himself was taken aback by the praise, reshared Sonam's Story in his Instagram handle and send much love to the actress.
"Oh My God!! Thank you so much!" he wrote.
Take a look:
