Channing Tatum gave THIS advice to his rumoured girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum recently revealed that he gave an advice to Zoë Kravitz about her debut directorial project.

During his conversation with Variety on Wednesday, the 21 Jump Street actor told Kravitz to not say yes to any acting gig while directing her film Pussy Island .

The 41-year-old actor said, “I was like, ‘You’ll need double the days.’” While gushing over The Batman actor, Tatum added, “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

The stars left fans speculating about their relationship when they were papped riding bicycle together in New York in August 2021. E! News reported at the time that the duo is more than just friends.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

Since then, the rumoured-couple tried to remain out of the limelight; however, they donned matching Halloween costumes and also hit Alicia Key’s Met Gala afterparty together.