Prince Harry and Meghan spending hefty amount on protection after divorce from royal life

Security provision for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the key issues when they announced they were stepping down as working royals and moved to the US to live a financially independent life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed they had put in place privately funded security after the then president, Donald Trump, said the US would not pay for their protection.

Harry later told the chatshow host Oprah Winfrey they were paying for private security through deals they secured with Netflix and Spotify.



Prince Harry and Meghan could potentially pay a hefty fee out of their own pockets for top-tier security in the UK, according to royal expert.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be charged a hefty £100k (134,891) a year for their protection since the couple are no longer official working royals.



Harry and Meghan, according to a top security expert, might have to fork out up to £100k on personal protection.



Richard Aitch, the director of operations for Mobius International Security, told Us Weekly: “It’s very difficult to put a figure exactly on it. The cost for a personal protection officer from the Metropolitan Police has been estimated to be around £100,000 a year."

Fans and experts are speculating that Prince Harry will not take his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet to visit the Queen and the rest of the firm until his fight for proper security has been won.

There are also questions that how the Sussexes would afford such a hefty amount for their private security in the US and UK if they lose their deals and other multi-million-dollar projects.

The expert also noted that “not all members of the royal family receive protection,” apart from the senior royals. Harry’s decision to step back from his senior responsibilities complicates the issue of protection.



However, Aitch acknowledged that the potential dangers Harry and his family could find themselves facing haven’t changed since stepping away from the royal spotlight.

