Dwayne Johnson sparks outrage for supporting Joe Rogan amid misinformation scandal

Actor Dwayne Johnson recently shocked fans with his show of support towards Joe Rogan in the midst of his Spotify covid-19 misinformation scandal.

Fans of the Black Adam star were divided into two after Johnson voiced his support towards the podcaster.

For those unversed, the ongoing spread of misinformation regarding the pandemic has become worrisome and many influential personalities are taking matters into their own hands to bring attention to the dangerous notion.

As of now, stars like Neil Young, Joni Mithell and even former members of the British Royal Family Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about the issue.

Half of Johnson’s fans were equally shocked by his show of support on Rogan’s Instagram video where he addressed the misinformation controversy and admitted that “a lot of people had a distorted perception of what I do,” and “[My] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes.”

In his post, he also went on to admit, “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Johnson seemed rather moved by Rogan’s words and commented, “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.”





He even went as far as to offer the podcaster a one-on-one meeting with recreational alcohol and claimed “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you”.

Responses however are divided into two camps, where one side feels they’ve “Never been so disappointed in my life,” by the actor.

One fan even went as far as to say, “Highly disappointed in you for supporting a man spreading medical disinformation about a pandemic.”

But, on the other end of the spectrum, many also praised Johnson for standing up for Rogan and publically voicing his support. One of them wrote, “I am so here for this!”