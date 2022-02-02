Sunil Grover admitted to hospital following heart surgery

Indian comedian Sunil Grover has been diagnosed with a heart ailment for which he underwent heart surgery and is now admitted in a Mumbai hospital, reported Bollywood Life.
A source close to Grover, who rose to fame on Comedy Nights with Kapil, revealed that he is currently admitted at the Asian Heart Institute in Bandra, Mumbai where he is recuperating from the surgery.
According to News18, Grover, who had been shooting for a web show, was forced to undergo the important procedure after doctors detected a blockage in his heart.
Grover, 44, became a household name thanks to his comedy stints as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on the hit Indian TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
