Khloé Kardashian shows off her chiseled physique in before-and-after snaps

Khloé Kardashian shows off her chiselled physique in Before-and-After Photos

Khloé Kardashian has recently shared breathtaking snaps of her muscular body that have sent the internet into a meltdown.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share before-and-after photos of her back muscles.





Sharing the pictures, she gave a shoutout to her trainer Joël Bouraïma for helping her reach her goal.

She wrote, “Let’s go coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms.”

The two-photo post begins with the "after" shot, which shows Kardashian standing and clutching a dumbbell while staring in the mirror.

The "before" shot shows the star exercising weights while seated, with her back exposed in both photos.

Within no time fans and friends cheered her on in the comments section.

"Wow ... you look incredible," Adrienne Bailon wrote.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin called Kardashian her "hero," writing: "I'm so impressed with your dedication Khloé. Years and years of waking up and committing to YOU. I love u!"

Jonathan Cheban who legally changed his name to Foodgod wrote, "Baby got back? Lol."

Earlier, the Good American mogul opened up about her own experiences with body shaming and how it has influenced the way she raises her 3-year-old daughter True.