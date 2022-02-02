Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed opt for unusual honeymoon outfits in Srilanka

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed face severe backlash on their honeymoon pictures

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who married in an extravagant wedding ceremony a few days ago, are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.



Amid all this the couple have shared their photos on social media which has become the talk of the town due to their unconventional fashion sense.

The Fitoor actor turned to Instagram to share the pictures as she was dressed like a Sri Lankan female in a sari.

On the other hand, the Bholi Bano actor also shared the pictures on his IG account as he rocked the Sri Lankan traditional dress that left the fans amazed.

Hiba and Arez’s viral photos have stirred a lot of debate on the internet.



Check out the pictures here!





































