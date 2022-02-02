Hailey Bieber showcases her toned form in glamorous shoot, says 'I'm still super young'

please wait while file is uploading on server

Hailey Bieber is not in a rush to have children with her pop star husband Justin Bieber, revealing they want to try 'in the next couple of years.'

The 25-year-old supermodel showcased her toned form in the glamorous shoot as she revealed she is not in a rush to have children, saying: 'I'm still super, super young.'

Justin Bieber's wife chatted about her brand, as well as her marriage to Justin Bieber and becoming mother in the cover story for WSJ Magazine's Spring Fashion Issue.

The fashionista pit her toned form on display in the glamorous shoot and revealed she is not in a rush to have children, saying: 'I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right?'

Super young Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihannas pregnancy news

'You don't know how long that process is every going to take. Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little hectic, I think,' Hailey added.

'There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody assumes it's: 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,' she explained.

Hailey Bieber continued: 'Well, what about the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!'