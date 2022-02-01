‘Euphoria’ success helps Sydney Sweeney secure $3 million house

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has bought herself a ‘rare’ $3 million house in Los Angeles following her rise to success, reported The New York Post.
The 24-year-old actress closed the deal on her first home on November 2, 2021, and is now the owner of the Tudor traditional-style home in the Westwood neighbourhood in LA that was up for offering for the first time in 50 years.
The home, touted as a ‘rare offering’, was first built in 1933 and last went up for sale in 1972 for only $85,500!
Sweeney’s hilltop pad is traditional yet luxurious and boasts an outdoor brick fireplace in addition to a front porch view of a golf course.
The actress earlier gushed about being able to provide for her family in an interview with the Associated Press, saying, “I always thought that when I turned 18, I’d have all this money and I’d buy back my parents’ house and put them all back together again. And I never was able to…”
“So now being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can’t believe I was able to pull off,” she added.
Marites Allen has predicted that the royal couple could have a difficult year ahead of them financially.
Justin Bieber has purchased the NFT for 300 percent more than its market value
Virginia Giuffre could settle with Prince Andrew if he admits to the crime
Moses J. Moseley death was announced by his agent
Rihanna dropped pregnancy news with A$AP Rocky over the weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo is recalling the moment he was smitten by Georgina Rodriguez