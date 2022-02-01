Nick Cannon announces 8th baby is on the way, reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy

American comedian, Nick Cannon, who was recently papped holding a baby shower with pregnant Bre Tiesi, announced that a child is on the way, making him dad for the eight time.
During his latest instalment of The Nick Cannon Show, the 41-year-old TV personality revealed that he is about to welcome a baby as he joked about ‘starting his own football team’.
“It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” Cannon said, “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special,” quoted Entertainment Tonight.
The Masked Singer host also addressed the recent news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting a baby. The Wild “N Out star said, “My girl, Rihanna, is pregnant and it’s not mine."
He previously welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. A son Golden “Sagon” and daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.
Cannon also shares six-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.
He also welcomed his seventh child, a son Zen with Alyssa Scott last year; however he died of brain cancer in November.
