Iqra Aziz oozes charm in her latest sun-kissed pictures

Iqra Aziz's fans are swooning over her latest pictures that she posted on social media on Monday.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures that have sent the internet into a meltdown.





Sharing the pictures, Iqra wrote, “Ufff yeh zulfein.”

In the photos, the Suno Chanda actor flaunted her fashion-forward looks and mesmerized everyone with her million-dollar smile.

Earlier, on Friday, the 24-year-old actor raised her voice over the ban of her husband’s film, Javed Iqbal on social media.

She said, “Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”