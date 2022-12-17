Netflix ties with Sofia Vergara for miniseries on 'Drug Queen' Griselda Blanco

Netflix is teaming up with Sofia Vergara for mini biographic series about the drug empire led by Griselda Blanco.

In November, Illuminerdi initially reported on a Narcos spinoff in the works at Netflix after the global success of the series.

According to What's on Netflix, the streaming giant clarified that "there is no association or crossover between the shows."



Ingrid Escajeda is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Griselda. Andrés Baiz, who is credited for directing episodes 7 and 8 of Netflix’s The Sandman, will assume the director chair for all six episodes of Griselda.

The official logline is as follows, "'GRISELDA' chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Black Widow.'"

Sofia Vergara is the first name attached to the project, as she is playing the lead role of Griselda.

The cast includes Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso.

Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, José Zúñiga (American Crime Story: Versace) as Amilcar, Maximiliano Hernández (The Americans) as Papo Mejia, and Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa.

Netflix hasn't revealed the release date yet but it did confirm that the miniseries will release sometime in 2023.