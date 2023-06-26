Britney Spears shifts Broadway show from bio musical to her music

Music sensation Britney Spears preferred that the Broadway Show Once Upon A One More Time be centering on her music rather than be a bio-musical.

The producer of the show, Hunter Arnold, revealed to Variety that the pop music sensation approached and presented her idea.

He said, “The original came from ideas brought forth by her: She loves fairytales, princesses, and storybooks.”

However, he also mentioned their inability to get it right at first instant but after a couple of passes and a workshop. The management team of the show was able to develop the current version.

He added, “Britney came to see it and share her thoughts on it.”

The show Once Upon A One More Time started at Marquis Theatre of New York City in May is featuring a powered hit by Britney as per their official summary.

The show stars Briga Heelan, Jennifer Simard, Adam Godley, Aisha Jackson, Liv Battista, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Chiu, Justin Guarini, Morgan Whitley, and Lauren Zakrin.

While commenting about her performance at the show, Guarini told Variety earlier this month “I just make sure that I drink a lot of water because I sweat a lot.”

She added, “When I get off the stage every single time, we all are like ‘How did we do that?’ That is the beauty of Broadway’s magic.”

Britney wished good luck to the team management of the show on the show’s opening night in May.

Taking to Instagram she captioned a tribute post for the show as, “I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart, and brilliant !!!”