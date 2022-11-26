Netflix shares title for episodes of 'Emily in Paris' upcoming season 3

Netflix has unveiled the title of the 10-episodes-based series Emily in Paris third season which is set to stream on December 21st, 2022.
The streaming giant confirmed the renewal of the third season, a month after the release of the second season of Emily in Paris.
The upcoming sequel portrays the life of Emile who finds herself on a crucial path in every aspect of life and her career depending on what she chooses to do.
The show runner Darren Star, in a conversation with media outlet TV Line, explained Emily future and said that “She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what season 3 is going to be about.”
He added, “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”
Episode 301 – I Have Two Lovers
Episode 302 – What It’s All About…
Episode 303 – Coo D’état
Episode 304 – Live from Paris It’s Emily Cooper
Episode 305 – Ooo La La Liste
Episode 306 – Ex-en-Provence
Episode 307 – How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days
Episode 308 – Fashion Victim
Episode 309 – Love Is in the Air
Episode 310 – Charade
On September 24, Netflix dropped the date announcement teaser of Emily in Paris season 3.
