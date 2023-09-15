Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'

Hayden Christensen graced the screen in the latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, titled Shadow Warrior, which aired on Tuesday.
The seasoned actor made a striking impression as he reprised his iconic role, donning the classic dark Jedi attire complete with high boots and a lightsaber dangling from his belt.
Christensen's character, Anakin Skywalker, found himself in a riveting encounter with Jedi Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by the talented Rosario Dawson, within the enigmatic World Between Worlds—a place where the boundaries of time intertwine into a singular continuum.
His journey in the Star Wars universe is storied, with his memorable portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith(2005).
In a video shared on Instagram this Thursday, Anakin Skywalker, portrayed by the now 42-year-old Hayden Christensen, takes center stage in a mesmerizing display.
Despite his age, the de-aging process in the clip has rendered Christensen's appearance remarkably youthful, almost akin to his 30s, a testament to the technological prowess of the production team.
Anakin initiates the conversation with a surprising statement, "I didn't expect to see you so soon."
Netflix reveals the episodes title of 'Emily in Paris' upcoming season
Zoë Kravitz spilling beans on his friendship with Taylor Swift
Netflix 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Lionel Dahmer shared details about son Jeffrey
Jimmy Kimmel also said, "I want to be on the air when Donald Trump goes to jail'
Prince Harry's staffers reportedly felt memoir release would prove 'very disastrous'
Genie Music Awards reveals the complete nominee list for this year