Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'

Hayden Christensen makes long-awaited return to Star Wars universe in Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen graced the screen in the latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, titled Shadow Warrior, which aired on Tuesday.

The seasoned actor made a striking impression as he reprised his iconic role, donning the classic dark Jedi attire complete with high boots and a lightsaber dangling from his belt.

Christensen's character, Anakin Skywalker, found himself in a riveting encounter with Jedi Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by the talented Rosario Dawson, within the enigmatic World Between Worlds—a place where the boundaries of time intertwine into a singular continuum.

His journey in the Star Wars universe is storied, with his memorable portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith(2005).

In a video shared on Instagram this Thursday, Anakin Skywalker, portrayed by the now 42-year-old Hayden Christensen, takes center stage in a mesmerizing display.

Despite his age, the de-aging process in the clip has rendered Christensen's appearance remarkably youthful, almost akin to his 30s, a testament to the technological prowess of the production team.

Anakin initiates the conversation with a surprising statement, "I didn't expect to see you so soon."