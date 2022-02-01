Rihanna's father 'excited' to have grandchild, is 'jumping with joy'

Rihanna's father is elated about beloved daughter being pregnant.
Ronald Fenty expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather with Page Six, stating that he is jumping out of joy.
“I’m ecstatic,” the singer’s dad shared from Barbados. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited."
“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”
Speaking about father-to-be A$AP Rocky, Ronald admitted him to be “a very cool guy” and adding: “I like him.”
Rihanna revealed her pregnancy news after walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky over the weekend.
