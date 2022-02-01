 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
Rihanna's father 'excited' to have grandchild, is 'jumping with joy'

Rihanna dropped pregnancy news with A$AP Rocky over the weekend

By Web Desk
February 01, 2022
Rihanna's father is elated about beloved daughter being pregnant.

Ronald Fenty expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather with Page Six, stating that he is jumping out of joy.

“I’m ecstatic,” the singer’s dad shared from Barbados. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited."

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Speaking about father-to-be A$AP Rocky, Ronald admitted him to be “a very cool guy” and adding: “I like him.”

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy news after walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky over the weekend.