Mere Paas Tum Ho famous dialogue copied by Indian serial: Watch Here

Mere Paas Tum Ho's Indian rip-off will leave you stunned!
Sony TV's Kaamna not only takes from the storyline of Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui's drama serial but also gives itself the leverage of copying dialogues from the project.
In a clip going viral on social media, the Indian drama has recreated one of the most talked-about scenes from MPTH featuring a daunting dialogue from Humayun Saeed.
Reacting to the story, Seed himself dropped down a couple of crying face emojis.
Mere Paas Tum Ho discussed themes of infidelity, love and betrayal between a husband and wife. The project is dubbed one of the most hit serials in the history of Pakistan
