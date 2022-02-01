Janet Jackson was 'disinvited' to Grammys after Justin Timberlake scandal

Janet Jackson claims she was disinvited from the 2004 Grammys after her wardrobe malfunction scandal with Justin Timberlake.
In her eponymous documentary titled Janet set to release this week, the singer reveals that she was asked not to come to the Grammy Awards after Timberlake accidentally stripped her during a Super Bowl performance.
Janet’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri also adds that he quit his role as a member of Grammys' board after he learned of the injustice.Janet and Dupri dated from 2002 to 2009.
"I felt like they were disrespectful to Janet, and I resigned at that point,"
Previously, The Huffington Post reported: "Timberlake was allowed to perform after he tearfully apologized for the incident.
"The CBS chief executive, according to sources who spoke to me, was furious that Jackson didn’t make a similarly contrite apology to him."
Experts shed light on all the lessons Kate Middleton must have taught Meghan Markle earlier in her marriage
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to secure support in the US after Spotify issue
Andrew Garfield breaks silence over the struggles that follow a sudden rise to fame
Kate Middleton reportedly made her priorities clear to Prince George, Charlotte, Louise
Experts warn Prince Charles’ bid to reach out to Prince Harry is part of his disaster management strategy
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he might marry his long term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez