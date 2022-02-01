Gigi Hadid to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix's Next In Fashion

 
January 31, 2022
Gigi Hadid to wow fans in Next In Fashion's second season alongside Tan France

By Web Desk
February 01, 2022
Gigi Hadid will co-host the Next In Fashion's second season alongside Queer Eye's Tan France, who presented the first season alongside Alexa Chung.

The 26-year-old supermodel is all set to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix's Next In Fashion.

Gigi and Tan confirmed the news on Instagram Monday, writing: 'Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!'

Their identical social media posts continued: 'You read that right! The secret's out. You better get ready, casting is now open.'

Gigi Hadid and Tan, alongside the news, posted a photo of themselves putting on a friendly display at a fashion bash.