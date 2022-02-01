Gigi Hadid to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix's Next In Fashion

Gigi Hadid will co-host the Next In Fashion's second season alongside Queer Eye's Tan France, who presented the first season alongside Alexa Chung.
The 26-year-old supermodel is all set to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix's Next In Fashion.
Gigi and Tan confirmed the news on Instagram Monday, writing: 'Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!'
Their identical social media posts continued: 'You read that right! The secret's out. You better get ready, casting is now open.'
Gigi Hadid and Tan, alongside the news, posted a photo of themselves putting on a friendly display at a fashion bash.
