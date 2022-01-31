Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana Falak is mother’s doppelganger in new photo

Sarah Khan’s four-months-old daughter Alyana Falak is already her mother’s mini-me

Sarah Khan’s four-months-old daughter Alyana Falak is already her mother’s doppelganger, with a new photo putting the resemblance between them on full display!

The mother-daughter duo made for a heartwarming vision in their latest photograph shared by Sarah on her Instagram over the weekend with a fitting caption.

“Me and Mini-Me,” wrote Sarah, and we couldn’t agree more because of the uncanny resemblance that the two already share!

The Sabaat actress was seen dressed down in athleisure while little Alyana posed in a pretty pink turban with a large bow on her head.

Sarah welcomed Alyana on October 8 with husband Falak Shabir, whom she married in July 2020 in a gorgeous wedding ceremony.