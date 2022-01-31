Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom hopes to get back with her 

Lamar Odom is reportedly hoping to get back with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson cheated with Maralee Nichols.
According to HollywoodLife, a source revealed that Odom is unhappy how Thompson has treated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum.
“Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn't like Tristan and doesn't think he deserves Khloe," shared the insider.
The NBA player and Kardashian parted their ways after Odom almost died of substance abuse in 2015.
However, the insider revealed “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He's really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn't want bad people in his life ever again.”
"He is confident he can be to guy Khloe always wanted him to be,” the source spilled.
“He loves Khloe and always will. I think Khloe should have helped him more. She gives Tristan more chances because he's the father."
