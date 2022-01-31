Deepika Padukone calls Instagram influencer a ‘moron’ over clothing criticism

Deepika Padukone isn't tolerating criticism over her clothing in upcoming Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone isn't tolerating criticism over her clothing in upcoming Gehraiyaan and let one Instagram influencer know the same in a recent story seemingly directed at them, reported Pinkvilla.

Taking a dig at Padukone’s wardrobe in the film’s steamy teasers in which the actress is seen romancing Siddhanth Chaturvedi, an Instagram user with the handle @freddy_birdy wrote, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”

The Padmaavat star then seemingly turned to her own stories to share a pointed post, which many believe was directed at the aforementioned user, that said, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”

The saga didn’t end there, with ‘Freddy’ hitting back at Padukone in yet another Instagram post that read, “Dear Deepika, I am not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your nose or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career.”

The back-and-forth left Instagram users divided with many siding with Padukone and slamming Freddy for their criticism.