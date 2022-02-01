Kate Middleton, Prince William want to ‘permanently’ move to Windsor: Here’s Why

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to ‘permanently’ move to Windsor so they can be available to support Queen Elizabeth II as much as possible and raise their children.
According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton want to relocate as the royal couple find their Kensington residence ‘claustrophobic.’
The report further claims the royals are planning to move to Grade II listed house Fort Belvedere in Windsor.
William and Kate see Berkshire a ‘perfect place’ to raise their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to the royal sources.
Also, they want to move so they can be ‘on hand to support’ the Queen as much as possible.
The Fort Belvedere is located towards the end of Windsor Great Park.
The fort is owned by the Crown Estate, and it is currently leased to the billionaire Weston family by the Queen since 70s.
