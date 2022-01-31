Meghan and Harry receive backlash as they decide not to boycott Spotify

A lot of people in the UK were expecting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce boycotting Spotify before the couple issued a statement on Sunday.
British journalists and royal experts are not happy that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not decided to boycott the company.
The couple's statement came after singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
Commenting on Harry and Meghan's statement, royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, "Harry and Meghan aren’t joining Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in boycotting Spotify then."
Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor, said "That's a relief! Harry and Meghan can hold on to their Spotify millions."
CNN's London anchor Max Foster said, "Prince Harry and Meghan not boycotting Spotify … yet."
