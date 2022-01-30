PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman's impressive century leads Lahore to win against Karachi

-- PSL

Fakhar Zaman played a brilliant 106-run knock-off 60 ball with four sixes and 12 fours to lead Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win over tradition-rivals Karachi Kings in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Qalandars with this win, have got the two points on the table having lost the last game against Multan Sultans.

Qalandars chased down the 171-run target in 19.4 overs, with Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel playing small cameos to lead them to the victory.

For Kings, Umaid Wasim picked two wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Imad Wasim took one scalp each, as Kings' suffered their third successive loss.

Karachi Kings' scored 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs with Sharjeel Khan playing a brilliant 60-run knock in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Kings' were given a brilliant 84-run start by openers Babar Azam and Sharjeel, but other batters didn't score big as Qalandars restricted Kings to 170.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled well registering figures of 1-24 in four overs picking the wicket of Babar Azam. While pacer Haris Rauf took three wickets for 33 runs in four overs, Hafeez, Shaheen, and Zaman picked one scalp each.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas.