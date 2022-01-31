Queen Elizabeth ‘going up against the government’ over Prince Harry’s security bid?

Experts recently shed light on the possibility of Queen Elizabeth going to war against the government for Prince Harry’s sake regarding his security bid.



This speculation has been put forward by royal expert Kristen Contino who explained to Us Weekly, "She’s [not] going to go up against the government and say, ‘Well, you know, you need to give him security.’”

“Because right now, the metropolitan police [are] saying they’ve conducted a review and [concluded that] the threat is considered low to him.”

In the eyes of the expert, the 95-year-old monarch is "always going to choose [the] monarch at the end of the day” despite favouring Prince Harry.

But a bigger issue is also at the cusp, one which sets a precedent, "People are saying well, 'Is that setting a precedent for members of the public to pay the police for private security?' And, 'Is the metropolitan police for hirer?'"