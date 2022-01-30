Royal family's 'biggest mistake' involves Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie





File Footage





The royal family's biggest "mistake" was said to be not appointing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as "working royals".

For the unversed, Prince Andrew’s daughters do not adhere to the rules as other royals even though they still make an appearance at major public events.

While Beatrice went on to establish a career in finance, Eugenie became an associate director at a London art gallery.

The move to separate them from royal duties was branded a “a big mistake” by royal historian Marlene Koenig.

She told Express.co.uk: “It was already decided then that they were not going to be working royals and I think that was a big mistake.”

"There was a discussion that the York princesses would lose their royal style and become styled as children of a duke and that got vetoed.

“I suspect because they were already born, and it would have been seen as cruel.”