Spotify eyeing major returns in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £18m

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal left eyebrows raised after the streaming giant decided to take matters into their own hands over the future of the deal.
The pair had failed to produce content under their £18 million contract in over a year.
This move as per a royal expert comes to no surprise as the streaming giant is said to want a "bang for their buck".
Speaking on this, royal commentator Kate Mansey told Palace Confidential: "We heard about what these mega-deals that they'd signed and there were huge figures being bandied around – $100 million and things like that.
"And yet, we've had one episode of the podcast, and that's it.
"We thought we'd hear something about it by now.
"Perhaps it's that they haven't delivered what some of the TV execs might have expected."
She added: "Yes, they are reasonably big names but they are going to want bang for their buck, as the Americans say.
"And if that's not being delivered, they're going to start looking at the letter of the contract."
