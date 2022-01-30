Kanye West and Julia Fox leave everyone in awe with their awe-inspiring gesture

Kanye West and Julia Fox went all out to prove their relationship as they locked lips for a smoldering picture this week.



The new lovebirds left everyone in awe with their latest move as they checked each other's taste at star-studded Paris Fashion Week party.

Danielle Levitt, a photographer, posted an album from a star-studded Paris Fashion Week party where Julia and Kanye are seen getting cozy.

The 44-year-old rapper, whose next album 'Donda 2' is about to out, appeared restless as he got closer to his new ladylove Fox amid feud with Kim over their daughter's TikTok video.

Kanye and Julia's smoldering picture comes amid Kim Kardashian's bikini-clad snaps from a beach.

Julia Fox and Kanye West have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The stars looked incredible attending a glamorous bash wearing an eye-catching leather dresses. While, Kanye wore a pair of contact lenses that made him seem as though he had white irises, resulting in a distinctly eerie effect.



Kanye and Julia's latest outing come after rumors swirled that Fox briefly used to date his professional rival Drake. She is said to have become involved with the Ye's rival rapper after her split from ex Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares one-year-old son Valentino.