Prince Harry, Prince Charles in 'dialogue' in hopes to 'repair relationship'

Prince Charles is said to be fond of Prince Harry even after the Duke of Sussex's estranged relationship with the royal family.

However, Harry has been warned that his father will not go as far as making a "grand gesture" to express his love.

Royal expert Rebecca English told Palace Confidential: "The Prince of Wales does really love his son and yes, there is a dialogue going on there between them and, of course, the hope is that one day they will be able to repair their relationship.

"But the Royal Family is just not kind of prone to these grand gestures.

"That said I think probably, they do want Harry to eventually be able to come to the UK and spend some quality time with his father.

"But of course, it all depends I think slightly on how things go over the next few weeks regarding the judicial review he's seeking from the Home Office about his security.

"And of course, there is that kind of lurking bombshell of his memoir that's due to come out later this year."