Georgina Rodriguez looks radiant as she flaunts her pregnancy glow

Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez looked radiant as she flaunted her pregnancy glow in her latest photos from Dubai.



Georgina is expecting twins with partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model, 28 took to Instagram and posted a sweet family photo and wrote, “So proud of my beautiful family. Here in @dubai dreams do come true.”

In the adorable photo, Georgina’s baby bump is quite visible.

Ronaldo also turned to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same picture with caption in Arabic.

He wrote, “Thank you Dubai for the beautiful times..Thank you Dubai for the warm feelings..Thank you Dubai for providing the most beautiful family moments..Dubai is my second home..and my family is grateful for the kind reception and generous manners of your beautiful people...with my sincere love for you” followed by a heart emoji.

The couple announced in October last year that they are expecting twins.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you.”