Glen Matlock supports Queen Elizabeth, says monarchy protects people from politicians

Glen Matlock, the co-writer of a famous anti-monarchy anthem "God Save The Queen" is warming to the British royal family.

The British musician recently spoke in favour of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family in his latest interview.

Talking to Daily Mail, the 65-year-old said that he has come to the conclusion that the monarchy protects people from the politicians.

"Imagine if Boris Johnson was president. Imagine the Prime Minister was a head of state and how bad that would be," said the Sex Pistols star.