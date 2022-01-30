Prince Andrew ‘might demand Virginia Giuffre prove photo is real’ during trial: report

Experts worry Prince Andrew has intentions to make his accuser prove the legitimacy of the infamous photograph in question during the assault case trial.



This revelation has been made by lawyer Rachel L. Fiset, the co-founder and managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman.

In conversations with The Daily Beast, she revealed there is a chance the prince will “seek an expert’s opinion on whether or not it is real.”

Especially since The photograph may be the single best piece of evidence that Giuffre has going forward in this case. It corroborates Giuffre’s story and appears to place Andrew with another prominent member of the alleged Epstein conspiracy (Maxwell) at the location of the alleged abuse.”

Before concluding she also added, “This case would likely not have garnered the amount of media attention it has without the photograph because the photograph, at the least, makes her story credible.”