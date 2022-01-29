Kim Kardashian's net worth boosts to $1.8bn amid romance with Pete Davidson

American TV personality and business mogul Kim Kardashian has boosted her net worth by approximately $600m, according to new report.

The 41-year-old Skims' founder and socialite is now estimated to be worth roughly $1.8bn, according to Forbes.



The boost in the reality star's revenue has reportedly come from an additional $240m in financing for shapewear label, Skims, after an investment led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, with participation from D1 Capital Partners as well as previous investors, including Imaginary Ventures, Alliance Consumer Growth and Thrive Capital.

Kim's brand, which sells a range of bras, bodysuits, loungewear and lingerie, has boosted its value to £3.2b, which is up from $1.6bn in April 2021.

Kanye's estranged wife - who is enjoying new romantic journey with Pete Davidson - had become a billionaire in April 2021, with the majority of her net worth coming from the cosmetics company she owns, KKW Beauty, which she launched in 2017.



Kardashian, who was first mentioned in Forbes in 2011 when she reached 6.6m Twitter followers, had also increased her net worth through reality television and endorsement deals as well as a “number of smaller investments,” such as investments in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, which were gifted to her by her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian's valuation came after the outlet previously stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status in May 2020.