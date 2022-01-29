Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s chemistry lauded by 'Gehraiyaan' director

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan recently received a thumbs up from the movie's intimacy director, Dar Gai.
During her conversation with India Today, the Indian-based Ukrainian filmmaker talked about her experience of working with the Bollywood diva.
“I don't want to sound cheesy, but it was one of my favourite experiences," she expressed.
"Because when you have the right people on board and professionals who believe in what they are doing and why they are doing it, it is then that the magic starts,” added the director.
Meanwhile, she also lauded movie’s director Shakun Batra for having a ‘command over his craft’.
“With Siddhant and Deepika, I could play around with a lot of interesting techniques,” she told the outlet while complimenting the actors for being ‘extremely collaborative.’
