Hareem Farooq receives backlash for outfit choice at Amato Couture: See

Netizens recently criticized Hareem Farooq for her dressing after she brought an oomph to the ramp in Dubai at the Amato Couture.

Hareem sported a gold avant-garde number with her makeup on point and hair styled into a high ponytail.

The video from her modelling went viral in an instant which sparked a lot of hate from the public.

People were not stunned or impressed with Hareem’s look and compared her attire to bedspreads and quilts.



While some defined it as ‘poorly stitched’ and a ‘design disaster’.

The audience at the ramp walk, clicked pictures of Hareem as she modelled and she looked excited as ever to flaunt her style amongst millions of attendees.