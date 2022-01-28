Princess Charlotte may receive new title when Prince William becomes king

File Footage





Princess Charlotte could be known more than just Her Royal Highness as she is on the course to get another major title when her father Prince William becomes King.

Also known as Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the little one will be set on getting the title Princess Royal sometime in the future.

According to MirrorOnline, this particular title is traditionally given to the eldest daughter of the monarch, who will eventually be Prince William.

The title itself was first coined in the 1600s in a bid to mimic the French royal title of Madame Royale.

The current Princess Royal is Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, told TownandCountrymag.com: "The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.

"It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal."