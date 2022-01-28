Security guard files lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty

A security guard has reportedly filed a suit against Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty for physically assaulting him.

Thomas Weidenmuller, head of security at the Bang Bang rapper’s 2019 concert in March 2019, filed claims of abuse.

According to TMZ, Weidenmuller alleged Petty of throwing a punch at him which cost heavy medical bills. He also claimed that the Tusa rapper threw a show at him.

Weidenmuller took a stand that Minaj got furious after female security personnel let a male fan on the stage amidst her performance.

He said that the Anaconda hit-maker verbally abused the guard due to which she broke down in tears.

When Weidenmuller tried to step in Minaj allegedly shouted at him, “Who do you think you are?”

She threw her shoe at him but missed the target. She then called him back to her dressing room to berate him where Petty assaulted him and broke his jaw.

This is the second litigation the couple faced in recent times as Jennifer Hough filed a $500,000 lawsuit against them last summer for harassing her.