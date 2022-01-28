Bob Saget's daughter Lara pens touching tribute to the late comedian

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host and legendary television actor late Bob Saget’s daughter Lara Saget paid an emotional tribute to her father on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Lara, who is Saget’s daughter with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, shared the heartfelt tribute and wrote, "To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts."

In her emotional post, the 32-year-old Lara revealed that one of the biggest lessons she learned from her father is to ‘love completely and be kind.’

She continued, “my dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

"Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love," she added.

"Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest," Lara concluded her post.

Along with her emotional note, Lara also posted a throwback picture of her as a young child and her father on set, as they rubbed their foreheads together while she grasped his arms. The monochrome photo left her followers in awe.

The late Full House star’s admirers took to the comments section and poured love over Lara’s emotional post. Bob's wife and Lara's stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, also commented, "I love you forever, Lara ,"

Full House star Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa, echoed Rizzo, writing, "I love you so much! ."

Bob’s sudden death shocked the world. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month. He was 65 years old.