Kim Kardashian 'falling hard' for Pete Davidson, makes him meet sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all about love and flame.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder officially invited sister Khloe Kardashian to join her on date night with the SNL beau.

The trio met up in LA at a Korean barbecue restaurant and an escape room. Later that night, the mother-of-four and Davidson went for a meeting with Jeff Bezos.

"They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard," a source close to Kim told E! News about the reality star and Pete. "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

The insider added: "She's getting to know Pete's friends and he's getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are."

Amid their work commitments and busy schedules "Kim is meeting up with him whenever she can."