Kanye West girlfriend Julia Fox fought with NYC socialite over 'harmless' request

Kanye West girlfriend Julia Fox caught in spat with NYC socialite over modelling request

Julia Fox allegedly had an argument with a New York socialite Libbie Mugrabi after the latter requested Fox for a fashion shoot.



Kanye West's new girlfriend asked Mugrabi to "talk to my stylist" upon asking if she would agree to be photographed in fashion designer Celia Kritharioti’s clothing line.



"Julia was sitting in the restaurant with a group of people who were all in black, black lipstick, and looked like they had been dressed by the scary section of the Spirit Halloween store," Mugrabi shared with Page Six.



"When I asked if she would be photographed in my friend Celia’s designs, Fox seemed insulted and, after I spoke to people at her table, she said, ‘You are being very rude to my friend!’," she continued. "She also accused me of being inebriated, which I was not."



"I just said, ‘Bye, have a nice evening’ and walked away," Mugrabi concluded.



A party-goer however refuted Mugrabi's claims, noting that is now how the conversation went down.

"Julia was having a private dinner and Libbie and her friends kept coming up to her table," the source explained of the public spat. "Approaching a table during dinner and asking for a paid engagement is not really appropriate."



"Julia never said, ‘Talk to my stylist.’ That’s just ridiculous," added the source. "Libbie was being rude to her friend, so Julia stood up for her friend. Libbie was wearing a trucker hat with the word ‘gaslight’ on it and that was literally what she was trying to do to Julia and her friends."