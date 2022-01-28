Victoria Beckham responds to David's hilarious post about Harper's new crush

David Beckham caused quite a stir on social media Wednesday by revealing that his 10-year-old daughter Harper has a new crush.
Beckham shared a black-and-white photo, showing him looking furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses. Expressing his annoyance, David teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."
David's wife Victoria was quick to "like" his Instagram post. Harper's older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo also followed suit.
Victoria and Beckham's fans loved the hilarious post, with one teasing: "Fuming," and a friend added: "Hahahahahaha!!!!!" David then added a weary face emoji.
Victoria and David Beckham are proud parents of Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as well as daughter Harper Seven, ten. The celebrity couple spend the most of their time with their children.
'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin and Disney alum Brenda Song share a son together
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna's statue was erected on the 2nd anniversary of their fatal helicopter crash
The advice comes after Spotify decided to take control of its deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Madhuri Dixit's web series to premieres on Netflix February 25
'Pachinko' is set to premiere on March 25
Kanye West recently hinted at existence of Kim Kardashian's second tape with Ray J