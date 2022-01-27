Prince Andrew may have to share personal information about his body for investigation

File Footage





Prince Andrew may have to unveil some deeply personal details about his body and intimate life as part of giving evidence in his civil sex trial.

According to media lawyer Mark Stephens, the Queen should expect her Platinum Jubilee celebrations to be overshadowed by the explosive trial.

He said: "I can’t conceive that the royal family will allow him to run this case and overshadow the Platinum Jubilee.

"It’s going to spark debate about the relevancy and appropriateness of the royal family and we’ve already seen that they moved very fast to strip him of his titles and that debate abated but the more detail that comes out the more there’s going to be a problem for the wider royal family."

Commenting on lurid details that may emerge from the trial, he said: "For example, questions will be asked of Virginia Giuffre about the prince’s body, any marks, his performance, what positions were adopted – every detail that is conceivable to ask and then that will be put to Andrew."

"The reason we think he’s got to settle is because of the timing.

"Essentially this case is going to take up the rest of this year and if it takes up the rest of this year, that’s the whole of his mother’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The only thing he could have done to stop this getting worse is to have pulled the case and stopped it in some way so there was no alternative news. This is going to be crippling if he really is dead set on running this to a trial."