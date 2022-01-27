Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumours with 'midnight snack' photos

Kourtney Kardashian fuels pregnancy rumours with photos from 'midnight snack'

Kourtney Kardashian might just give the Kardashian family another little bundle of joy.

The 43-year-old, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, is allegedly pregnant for the fourth time, carrying fiance Travis Barker's baby.

The Poosh founder has not launched a public statement on the matter, she indeed is indulging herself in unusual 'mid-night' cravings.

This week, she turned to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of milkshakes covered in sprinkles. Later, she shared a "midnight snack" of crackers covered in peanut butter and banana.



Giving fans a glimpse of her kitchen pantry, the Kardashian sister flaunted her collection of junk food.

No to mention the star's recent choice of baggy clothes, which give fans all the more reason to believe she is expecting.

The E! star has kept her tummy hidden behind all-black skirts, tee-shirts, and baggy high-waisted pants on many occasions, including her Disney trip.